An overtime goal turned a 1-1 tie into a 2-1 win for the Wellsboro Hornets soccer team when facing off against NTL rival Athens on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

“To beat Athens is one thing, but to beat Athens at Athens is a whole different thing,” head coach Todd Fitch said. “It was a battle the whole time, but the boys knew that they wanted to beat Athens.”

The Hornets struck first midway through the first half when Sam Rudy made a pass to Jack Poirier who took his shot and made his 60th career goal.

Wellsboro maintained their lead into the second half when Athens’ Braydon Post sent a shot past Hornets goal keeper Aiden Gehman to tie the game 1-1.

Neither team found the back of the net the rest of the regulation forcing the overtime period.

It took the Hornets a bit into overtime fighting hard against Athens’ defense for Caiden Smith to place the final shot of the game, earning Wellsboro the win over the Wildcats and further securing their 6-0 NTL standings.

However, Wellsboro would then drop two games in a row to Loyalsock and Montoursville, bringing their record down 6-2.

The Loyalsock Lancers scored twice in each half, earning them a 4-0 victory over the Hornets, while the Montoursville game was only a one point difference.

While initially, Montoursville lead 1-0, Wellsboro would take the lead in the second half 2-1. Montoursville’s offense would prove difficult to stonewall and Montoursville would score two more points before the game was over for a nail-biting 3-2 win.

Head coach Fitch said, “We may have lost the match to Montoursville, but our level of play was much improved since our loss to Loyalsock on Saturday, The Loyalsock game had a lot of errors that worked against us and it eventually cost us the game, but it’s important to note that we’re still making progress and we’re still keeping our heads up.”