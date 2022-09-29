The Towanda Black Knights scored 27 points in the second half to defeat the Wellsboro Hornets football team 41-19 on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Hornets stuck to their pattern and maintained an early control as they scored two touchdowns and a field goal in the first half to take a 13-0 lead.

However late in the second quarter, Towanda took over with rushing stat leader Riley Vanderpool.

On the following kick off, Vanderpool received the kick at the Towanda 5 yard line and took off down the middle of the field for Towanda’s first touchdown of the night, cutting Wellsboro’s lead to 13-7.

Towanda’s next drive would end in a similar fashion, edging Towanda ahead by one point 14-13.

Wellsboro’s Connor Adams would return the next kickoff 85 yards for the Hornets’ last touchdown of the game at the end of the second quarter, bringing them ahead 19-14.

As the second half got underway the Black Knights put together a 20-point third quarter. Threes separate scoring plays would give Towanda a comfortable 34-19 lead.

The Black Knights’ final touchdown came with 5:48 remaining in the game as Vanderpool completed a 28 yard pass for the game’s final score 41-19.

This loss drops the Hornets to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the NTL Large School Division.

“We’ve been seeing this pattern that we get a lead early on and then we lose it and it costs us the game. We’re looking to break that pattern in these last five games,” coach Matt Hildebrand said.

“We have the potential, we just need to use it to our advantage out on the field and make every play count.”

Next up for the Hornets is a match up with the Troy Trojans on Thursday, Sept. 29.