The Wellsboro Hornets traveled to South Williamsport to face off for the Mountie’s homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14.

South Williamsport racked up 391 yards in total offense, 336 coming on the ground, in a 20-0 shut out victory over Wellsboro.

The Mountie duo of Ryan Casella and Caden Harris accounted for 333 yards rushing. Casella rushed 23 times for 220 yards while Harris carried the ball 12 times for 113 yards.

Midway through the opening quarter Casella found a crease in the Wellsboro defense and took the ball 36 yards for a leading score of 6-0.

Harris scored South’s second touchdown of the evening with 53 seconds remaining in the first half to make it 12-0 after a failed two-point conversion.

South’s final score came just under five minutes into the third quarter. Following a 71-yard run by Casella, quarterback Radley Knapp made a sneak play for the touchdown score. This time, the two-point conversion pass connected and the Mounties led 20-0.

The Hornets got within one yard of erasing the shut out late in the third quarter. After the Hornet defense stopped the Mounties at their own 19-yard line,

Following sophomore Ryder Bowen’s opening run, the Hornets went to the air with quarterback Will Gastrock. Gastrock completed six passes on the drive, which carried the Hornets to South’s 5-yard line.

From there, Gastrock picked up a gain of four to get down to the one, but the Mounties defense held for the goal-line stand, keeping the Hornets out of the end zone.

Knapp finished 7-of-15 through the air for South with Landyn Gephart (39) and Harris (20) each making three catches.

Gastrock completed 15 of his 26 pass attempts for 131 yards. Wetzel made nine catches for 69 yards. Wetzel also led the Hornets with 16 tackles (a career-high) and a forced fumble. Poirier, Conner Adams, and Bowen all caught two passes each. Bowen and Cameron Brought had 13 tackles each, Will Gastrock finished with 11, Wyatt Gastrock added 9, Blake Levindoski added 7 stops, and junior Hayes Campbell recorded 6 tackles and a sack.

Wellsboro falls to 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the NTL Large School Division. The Hornets travel to Wingate, PA next week to take on Bald Eagle Area High School on Friday, Oct. 21.