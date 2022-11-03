The Wellsboro fishing duo of Colegan Stiner and Connor Kapp are back at it again, bringing home the state championship win this season in the PA Bass Nation high school state fishing tournament.
In a two-day tournament for a spot in the national competition, Stiner and Kapp made an impressive display of skill when the pair took first place in the state high school tournament at Raystown Lake Saturday and Sunday Oct. 29 and 30.
Both days the fishing was delayed as boats couldn’t enter the water due to the foggy conditions. The limit for the states competition was four fish that must be at least 15 inches in length.
The duo hit the water and bagged two bass on day one, earning a fairly secure place in the rankings.
On day two, the duo reeled in a monster bass weighing in at over eight pounds. This massive sea beast rocketed the two into a first place finish for states and a spot in the national tournament.
Not all team seemed to have the fish-whispering skills as the Wellsboro duo though, as 16 teams went home without bagging a single fish either day.
The Stiner-Kapp duo will be heading to the national tournament in late July to early August of 2023 to compete head-to-head with some of the country’s best high school fishermen.