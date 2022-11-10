The Wellsboro Hornets faced defeat in their season finale rivalry game against the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers.

However the Hornets also saw some career-highs for various players, including several seniors, bringing a little more excitement to the season’s end.

The high school careers of Conner Adams, Jack Poirier, Spencer Wetzel, Joe Brown, Gunnar Bowen, Blake Levindoski, Cameron Brought, Conner Baker, Trevor Ash, Wyatt Gastrock, and Travis Woodward came to a close after the rivalry game.

Adams finished the year 53-for-93 for 548 yards and 5 touchdowns. Adams went 64-for-109 for a total of 783 yards and eight touchdowns for his career. He rushed 186 times for 756 yards and 14 scores to finish his time as quarterback for the Hornets.

Poirier caught 22 career passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Hornets with 287 yards and three scores on 20 receptions. Wetzel led the Hornets 32 pass receptions for 358 yards and four career touchdowns.

Levindoski made 44 career tackles and recovered two fumbles, with 41 tackles coming this season alone. Brought tied Ryder Bowen with 100 tackles this season, giving him 197 for his career. Baker finished with 10 career tackles (seven apiece this season) while Ash racked up 25 stops.

Wyatt Gastrock finished with 59 tackles this season adding up to 81 for his career.

Brown finished with 313 career rushing yards on 68 carries with one touchdown, 361 yards on 34 receptions, and made 184 career tackles to go along with a forced fumble, two recovered fumbles, two sacks and an interception.

“Those boys have come a long way,” said head coach Matt Hildebrand. “They played their hardest and it shows. As much as I hate to see them go as they graduate, I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished here as a team.”