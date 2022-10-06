On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Williamson Lady Warriors hosted the Wellsboro Lady Hornets in a 1-0 soccer match.

One goal with just over five minutes remaining in the game was all it took to give Williamson the win.

The first half was a back and forth battle in the midfield range for possession of the ball as Williamson fought for shots on the goal and Wellsboro bit back to defend.

Wellsboro was held to just one shot on goal, attempted by junior Sara Seeling. Williamson took 15 shot attempts, nine of them saved by Wellsboro keeper Annie Gehman.

Williamson also had a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks and this is how the Lady Warriors would score the only goal of the game.

A bouncing ball goal worked its way into the net from a Williamson corner kick.

Then on Monday, Oct. 3, the Lady Hornets team would travel again, this time to take on Jersey Shore in a game that, despite two overtime periods, would end in a 1-1 tie.

Jersey Shore scored first, just past the midway point of the second half to take a 1-0 lead over the Lady Hornets.

It wasn’t until the last ten seconds of the second half where Kate DeCamp and Jordyn Abernathy would team up to strike just inside the far post on a long shot to tie the game up.

Jersey Shore out shot Wellsboro 15-10 but the Lady Hornets had a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks. Wellsboro keeper Annie Gehman recorded 14 saves for the game.

“We all have our strengths and weaknesses, but the way they play together is a major strength.

“I’ve seen so many good things omce from the team this season. They’ve really impressed me and now we’re hoping to just finish the season off strong,” head coach Jason Gehman said.

The Lady Hornets are now 5-6-1 on the season, sitting fifth in the NTL rankings for the season.