WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (3-4) picked up two-straight wins after falling to Northeast Bradford (7-3) on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The Lady Hornets topped the Williamson Lady Warriors (1-9) and the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (1-9) on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30.
Against Northeast, the Lady Hornets struggled to stop the potent offense of the Lady Panthers as they fell by a score of 59-24.
The Lady Panthers took an early advantage and never looked back, as they connected on five triples in the first half to bury the Wellsboro girls by a score of 40-13 after just two quarters.
The Wellsboro girls were led by Emma Coolidge, who with 11 points, cracked double-digit scoring in consecutive games and also hit the first three-pointer for the Wellsboro girls so far this season.
With five points was senior Bailey Monks who also contributed a game-high four blocks as well as three rebounds.
Rylie Boyce added four points with both Kiyah Boyce and Kathryn Burnett also scored two points in the loss.
In their next two contests of the week, Coolidge once again led the way in both games for the Lady Hornets, as she scored 21 points against Williamson and 14 points in their win over CV.
In their first game against Williamson, Wellsboro jumped out to a lead and never looked back as they put up a 20-point win by a score of 53-33.
Coolidge scored 21 points, a new career-high, while grabbing four steals while Monks and Rylie Boyce both notched double-digit scoring efforts as they scored 13 and 12 points respectively.
Senior Sarah Mosher had a well-rounded game as well, scoring four points while adding five assists, one steal and four rebounds.
Kiyah Boyce was able to grab a game-high 11 rebounds in the win while Monks grabbed eight boards as well.
For the Lady Warriors, they were led by Lateisha Peterson and Lena Lewis who scored 12 and 11 points respectively for the Warriors.
In their next contest the Lady Hornets continued to roll, as they crushed the CV girls by an impressive margin of 42-16.
Things remained close until the second quarter, but the Lady Hornets exploded for 19 points in the frame to close the door on CV early.
Through three quarters the Wellsboro girls held the Indians to only six points and were in control throughout the whole game.
Coolidge and Monks both scored 14 points while Ryle Boyce added seven in the victory.
Coolidge also added five steals and has played some spectacular defense for the Hornets this season as she averages nearly three steals-per-contest in 2021.
She also recorded a team-high seven boards in the win.
The Lady Indians were led by Renee Abott who scored a team-high six points and Makenzie Surine and Abby Ackley each scored four points in the loss.
Both teams are scheduled to be back on the floor on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. as the Lady Indians host the Williamson Lady Warriors and the Wellsboro girls host the undefeated Towanda Lady Black Knights (8-0).