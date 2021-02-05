WELLSBORO -- In a game much closer than the 48-29 score insists, the Wellsboro Lady Hornets (3-5) were buried in the fourth quarter when the unbeaten Towanda Black Knights (9-0) outscored them by eight points.
Wellsboro hung close for the majority of the contest, and went into halftime only trailing 22-14 behind a strong team defensive effort.
But near the end of the third quarter, the Towanda team started to methodically pull away from Wellsboro on the back of fast-break layups and harassing ball pressure defense.
In the fourth quarter, Towanda outscored the Lady Hornets 14-6 to put the game out of reach and keep their perfect season intact.
Wellsboro was led by yet another strong performance from senior Bailey Monks, who notched 10 points, and Sarah Mosher who added six points in the effort.
Emma Coolidge added five points, Rylie Boyce added four points and both Kiyah Boyce and Kathryn Burnett added two points in the loss.
Towanda was led by Paige Manchester who scored a game high 18 points and Porschia Bennett added 12 points to give the Lady Black Knights their ninth victory.
The Wellsboro girls next contest is a rivalry showdown against the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers (3-4) who are coming off a win where Sarah Spohn was able to hit the game winning free throw in the final moments of the contest.