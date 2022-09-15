On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Lady Hornets travelled to Troy to take on the Lady Trojans soccer team.

Troy managed to almost completely shut out Wellsboro from taking any shots on the goal as the Lady Trojans held a tight defense the entire game.

This made it difficult for the Lady Hornets to break through and get shots off.

The Lady Trojans would take nine shots on the Wellsboro goal and make one of them in the first half. After halftime, Troy would return to the field with a new energy and a far more formidable offensive strategy.

Twenty-one shots on the Wellsboro goal later and the score was now up 3-0 Troy’s lead.

Despite an unending assault on their goal, the Lady Hornet’s defense proved strong enough to hold the Lady Trojans at bay and Wellsboro goal keep Annie Gehman recorded 22 saves for the game.

The Lady Hornets would then host NEB on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and face yet another loss.

The game started off in NEB’s favor as they managed to find the net within the first five minutes of the game.

The Lady Hornets were able to retaliate with a hard fought goal with 15 minutes left in the first half from Carys Barlett. This would be Barlett’s first varsity goal of the season so far.

The score remained 1-1 until the second half when both teams regrouped and NEB employed a stronger forward offensive tactic .

This strategy gained the NEB ladies two goals with just over half the time remaining in the game.

When a sudden downpour hit, the girls from both teams struggled to keep the ball in the direction they wanted in the slick conditions.

However, NEB was able to capitalize on the weather conditions and send the final goal soaring over Wellsboro keeper and into the back of the net.

With this the game was over 4-1 NEB’s win.

The Wellsboro Lady Hornets currently stand 2-3 for the season just below Athens.