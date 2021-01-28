WELLSBORO -- After coming up with their first win of the 2021 season, the Wellsboro Lady Hornets (1-4) were unable to string together victories as they fell to the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (6-2) by a score of 59-24.
The Lady Panthers took an early advantage and never looked back, as they connected on five triples in the first half to bury the Wellsboro girls by a score of 40-13 after just two quarters.
The Wellsboro offense continued to struggle in the second half of play, with the Lady Hornets only able to score 11 more points as Northeast Bradford cruised to the final buzzer in a comfortable 35-point victory.
The Lady Panthers were led by Maisie Neuber, who scored a game-high 17 points. Also leading the Lady Panther was Lauryn Jones who scored 14 points and hit a game-high four three-pointers in the win.
The Wellsboro girls were once again led by Emma Coolidge who, with 11 points, cracked double-digit scoring in consecutive games and also hit the first three-pointer for the Wellsboro girls so far this season.
With five points was senior Bailey Monks who also contributed a game-high four blocks as well as three rebounds.
Rylie Boyce added four points with both Kiyah Boyce and Kathryn Burnett also scoring two points in the loss.
The Wellsboro girls will have a chance to bounce back on Friday, Jan. 29 as they travel to Williamson to take on the 1-8 Lady Warriors in an effort to capture their second win of the year.