MANSFIELD -- The Wellsboro Hornets golf team were able to pick up their first win of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 7 as they were able to edge out the Athens team by one stroke for the win.
NP-Mansfield’s Andrew Green was able to show out on his home course as he was the overall winner on the day with an impressive 83, a score only tied by Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer.
The Wellsboro team was led by a balanced overall performance, with Blake Hamblin leading the way shooting a team-low 89 and was one of only three golfers to shoot below 90 on the day.
Wellsboro had three other golfers shoot under 100 as well with Hayden Zuchowski shooting a 94, Hannalee Cleveland shooting a 93 and Andrew Merriman shooting a 99 for their first win.
The win moves Wellsboro into a tie for second place overall in the league standings with a record of 8-3.
Other area teams competing included Mansfield who took the last spot and had scores of 83 from Green, 131 from Bryanna Johnson, 147 from Kaie Mosserman and 149 from Brayden Pequignot.
The CV team was once again lead by another good outing from Jordan Vargeson who shot a team-low 96 on the day.
Julian Francis shot a 110, Nick West shot a 111, Gavin Stage shot a 129 and Kaden Cole shot a 138 for the Indians.
The next Northern Tier golf meet is scheduled for another home course, this time in Westfield at the River Valley Country Club on Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.