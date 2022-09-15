The Wellsboro Hornets boys soccer team is taking their season by storm, and they don’t plan to stop anytime soon.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Hornet boys travelled to Troy taking on the Trojans.

Together, the varsity Hornets starters not only managed to keep the ball on the Trojans’ defensive side of the field, but they also scored five goals throughout the first half of the game.

When the teams regrouped after halftime, the Wellsboro Hornets would come back just as fierce, scoring yet another goal before the end of the game.

The final score would be 6-0 Wellsboro, earning another win on their belt.

The Wellsboro Hornets would then host the North Penn-Liberty Mounties on Monday, Sept. 12 for another overwhelming win.

The Hornets would come onto the field with a strong focus on midfield passing and offensive attacks. This would score the Hornets four goals in the first half and four more in the second.

The Wellsboro defense would prevent the NPL boys from scoring, but not from taking six shots on their goal.

The Mounties fought hard, but Wellsboro’s teamwork on the field has strengthened their positions and given Wellsboro the leg-up in the game they ma need to take Districts this year.

Head coach Todd Fitch said at the beginning of the boys’ season, “Last year we made it to the playoffs and got knocked out the first round. This year we want to play better, be better, and take our shot at the district title.”

After their win against the Mounties, the Wellsboro boys could be heard cheering as they celebrated their win, “Athens is next” in reference to the district game.

Currently, the Wellsboro boys top Athens in the Northern Tier League standings where they sit currently ranked in the top spot with a 5-0 win/loss record, while Athens is at a 3-2.