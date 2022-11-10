The Wellsboro junior high boys basketball team is off to an impressive start this season, going 3-0 following a 37-22 victory over Williamson on Monday, Nov. 7.

Despite trailing 10-8 after the opening quarter the Hornets went on a 23-4 run in the second and third quarters to seal the victory.

“The boys have been playing well so far,” junior high coach Todd Outman said.

“They’re working well as a team in practice and during games, they just need to get some communication flowing on the court.”

Keagan Spaar led Wellsboro with eight points while Ethan Keane added seven points and Gideon Lawton, Max Mascho, Griffin Morral, and Ransom Schultz all added six points.

Sparr also grabbed six rebounds, Morral grabbed five rebounds and Keane recorded five steals and four rebounds.

Mascho added three more steals and Schultz recorded one block and four rebounds.

In the B game Wellsboro won 29-10 after a slow first half.

Nineteen points came from Wellsboro’s Jacob Brown. Mason Brill and RJ Doughtie scored four points each and Reed Richardson and Tanner Allen chipped in two points a piece.

Wellsboro (3-0) hosts Cowanesque Valley for another junior high match-up on Wednesday, Nov. 9.