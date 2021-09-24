The Wellsboro Lady Hornets soccer team (2-4) picked up an important victory over the Towanda Lady Black Knights (1-5) by a score of 2-1 on Thursday, Sept. 23 for their second win of the season behind goals from Maddy Mascho and Sara Seeling who were both assisted on by Jordyn Abernathy.
"We were very happy with how the girls played hard all game and never let up. They played great possession soccer and put together some great runs and passing plays,” Wellsboro Head Coach Jorge Taboada said. “The defense did a great job limiting scoring opportunities. It was very tough to see Lindsey get hurt early, but Kate and Molly came on and played excellently. Jordyn, as always, was a force in the middle of the field all game long."
Wellsboro would get the first goal of the game as Mascho would get one to go early as Abernathy assisted her on a score early in the first half within the first two minutes of play.
Wellsboro would extend their lead with Seeling finding a pass from Abernathy with less than six minutes remaining to give the Lady Hornets a 2-0 advantage heading into the second half.
The Towanda team would continue to fight back, with Bella Hurley notching a goal for Towanda early in the second half, but the Wellsboro defense wouldn’t allow another as they were able to hang on behind their defense to pick up the 2-1 win.
In the goal, Lilly Abadi turned in her normally impressive day with seven saves and only allowing one goal.
The Wellsboro girls have a lot of ground to make up in the Northern Tier League standings where they sit in sixth place with a 2-2 league record.
They will look to capitalize on the positive momentum as they travel to take on the 6-3 Lady Rams in Wyalusing on Saturday, Sept. 25 with a 10 a.m. start time.