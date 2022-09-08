On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Wellsboro Lady Hornets soccer team travelled to Port Allegany to take on the Gators.
The first half was a lot of back and forth between Wellsboro and Port Allegany, as neither side could seem to keep possession over the other. Both teams regrouped at halftime and Wellsboro came back onto the field to take charge.
Within the first five minutes of the second half, Wellsboro scored the only goal of the game.After that it was just a matter of defending their single point lead against the forwards and offense of Port Allegany.
Wellsboro went on to successfully defend their lead and their goal for a 1-0 win over the Gators.
The win improves the Lady Hornets to 2-1 (1-0 NTL). The team is back in action on Saturday, Sept. 10 against Troy.