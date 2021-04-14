WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Lady Hornets softball team (3-1) put together an inspired performance on Tuesday, April 15, and a walk-off single by sophomore Jordyn Abernathy with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning completed the 5-4 comeback against the then-undefeated Athens Lady Wildcats (7-1) for their third win of the year.
“I just really try to stay confident and just tell myself that I can hit the ball and get on base,” Abernathy said. “It was amazing. I was so excited, I played my heart out all game and I was just excited to get that last hit.”
In a game that had all of the elements of becoming a high-scoring affair, both teams dug in on defense to hold the other to their lowest scoring total of the year.
Athens opened up the game on a first-pitch home run by Harley Sullivan and it looked like a shootout might ensue, but senior pitcher Kerrah Clymer was able to settle in and didn’t allow another run until the sixth inning.
“They never get too worked up,” Wellsboro Head Coach Ron Brought said. “They enjoy the moment but they don’t let setbacks or minor failures ruin the day. They handle anything like making an error or if they aren’t successful their first at-bat and not carry it over, that’s just something you can’t coach.”
With the score sitting at 1-0 for the next four innings, the defensive play of Wellsboro helped keep the high-octane offense of the Wildcats at bay and kept themselves within striking distance throughout.
In the fourth inning, the Lady Hornets tied the game with Clymer crossing the plate.
Even with the score tied, Athens immediately struck back and pushed in three runs in the top of the sixth inning when scoring was coming at a premium.
“We weren’t hitting our best at first and we had to focus and dial in to make sure we wereswinging at the right pitches,” Clymer said. “We just had to try and get some hits and we played really good defense which I was really happy with.”
With the game on the line, the senior slugger delivered.
After Abernathy was able to get on base after being walked, the stage was set for Clymer to do what she does best: hit the long ball.
Clymer was able to get ahold of the pitch in the bottom of the sixth just one batter later for a two-run home run shot that brought the game within one run, scoring Abernathy and pushing the score to 4-3.
“I just tried to focus in,” Clymer said on her approach in clutch situations. “I needed to not worry about what already happened, but focus on what needs to be done.”
The Wellsboro offense wasn’t able to put any more runs up in the inning, but the defense came up with a clutch seventh inning to hold Athens to no runs despite giving up three hits, and keep themselves alive down the stretch.
With the game on the line, the Wellsboro team started to find some rhythm at the plate.
They recorded two hits in the frame with the first run being scored by Madaline Bordas who used a double to get into scoring position and was batted in by senior Jena Boyce was able to advance the runner on a fielder’s choice.
As Boyce advanced into scoring position, it was up to Abernathy to make the biggest play of her young career for the win.
She dribbled a shot down the third baseline out of reach of the fielder as Boyce crossed home plate for Wellsboro to complete a most improbable comeback.
“It was great, it felt so good,” Abernathy said. “It was the best feeling in the world… This gives us such a confidence boost. I think we’re going to come into every game thinking we can win this.”
In the win, Wellsboro only recorded five hits but got the production when they needed it the most.
Clymer ended the day 1-2 with one home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Clymer now has nine home runs in only two seasons and four games, and moves to second all-time on the Wellsboro softball home run list, trailing Maggie Smith who tallied 12.
Bordas went 1-3 with a double and a run scored, Boyce went 1-3 with an RBI and Abernathy went 1-3 with the game-winning RBI single.
On the mound, Clymer was able to hold a team that has scored more than 10 runs in every contest to just four while recording three strikeouts in the effort.
Also with a standout defensive performance was Abernathy who made play after play from second base to help lead her team to victory.
“Jordyn made a lot of really great plays today,” Clymer said. “She made a lot of good scoops and as a team, we worked well and we just made the plays when we needed to.”
Wellsboro will now look to build on the big victory as they hosted the Towanda Lady Black Knights on Wednesday, April 14.