ELKLAND -- The Wellsboro Major All-Stars team avenged a loss from just nine days earlier as they used a combination of strong pitching and solid hitting in a rainy, wet environment to overcome the Allegheny Mountain/Elkland team by a score of 9-3 to advance in the playoffs.
Maxwell Mascho got the start on the mound for Wellsboro and played a strong game, pitching 4 and ⅔ innings and giving up just two earned runs and three runs total on the night.
In the top of the first inning, Wellsboro was able to open up the game with two runs i with Coen Tennis batting in two RBIs to get their offense rolling in the contest.
After a rain delay due to lightning that paused the game for 30 minutes, Elkland was able to strike back, picking things up with three runs in the bottom of the frame highlighted by a two-RBI double to claim their first lead of the night at 3-2.
In the top of the third inning, Wellsboro would get some help from the Elkland defense as they were able to stretch a steal at third into a run on an error to tie the game at three.
Elkland was able to use some stellar defensive plays to get out of the jam in the frame, with Elkland’s #12 making an incredible play as he tracked down a foul ball and made the catch to end the inning.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Wellsboro team began to open things up and an RBI single by Griffin Morral that gave them a 4-3 lead forced a pitching change for the Allegheny/Elkland team.
Wellsboro took advantage of the change and scored three more runs in the inning highlighted by a two-RBI hit from R.J. Doughtie gave the Wellsboro team some breathing room and a 7-3 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, Morral came in to close the game and was dominant in his 1 and ⅓ innings of play.
He was able to end the bottom of the fifth inning on a three-pitch strikeout to keep the Wellsboro lead intact.
In the next inning, Skyler Pietryzyk sent a shot to the fence to start the inning and Wellsboro was able to score two more runs in the frame with Tennis scoring their final run of the evening on an RBI-triple to bring the score to its final mark of 9-3.
Morral closed the game retiring three of the next four batters on strikeouts to pick up the win.
Wellsboro now will face the undefeated Athens team on the road on Monday, July 5 at 6 p.m. for a chance to move in the playoffs.
Allegheny Mountain/Elkland will have a much tougher road to claim a District 15 Championship as they will need to win out the remainder of their games in the double-loss tournament.
They will face the Troy team on Friday, July 2 on the road at 6 p.m. to continue their bid for a title.