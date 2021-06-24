The Wellsboro All-Star Majors baseball team was able to pick up a big home win over Tioga-Lawrenceville by a score of 11-1 on Sunday, June 20 during their first contest in pool play of the summer.
The Wellsboro team poured in four runs in the first inning with Coen Tennis, Maxwell Mascho, Griffin Morral and Reed Richardson all scoring during the frame to open the game up.
Tioga would answer back in the top of the first inning, with Huntington reaching base on an error and eventually scoring to close the gap to 4-1.
Tioga would hold Wellsboro to just one run in the second inning, but in the third Wellsboro would continue to swing the bat well as they recorded six hits that resulted in four more runs with R.J. Doughtie, Justin Mosher, Maxwell Mascho and Stephen Poirier all scoring in the inning to push the mark to 9-1.
Wellsboro would close things out in the fourth inning with Braxton Kerr and Syler Pietrzyk scoring the final two runs in route to their 11-1 four-inning win.
In Wellsboro’s final contest in pool play, they were unable to grab the top spot in the West Division and a first-round bye as they fell to Allegany Mountain 17-8 on Tuesday, June 22.
During the contest, Tennis, Mascho, Morral, Richardson, Kerr, Izayah Campbell and Trevor Martin all scored runs with Richardson finishing his day 2-3 with two doubles and two runs scored to lead the Wellsboro team.
Also with two doubles in the effort was Tennis who went 3-4 on the day as well with one run scored.
With the loss, Wellsboro claims the number two seed in bracket play and is set to take on the three seed Troy on Thursday, June 24 in Wellsboro.
On the other side of the bracket, the Southern Tioga team will host the Tioga-Lawrenceville team who finished 0-2 in pool play and third place in the West Division standings.
The winner of Southern Tioga (1-1) and Tioga-Lawrenceville (0-2) will then take on the top-seeded Allegany Mountain (2-0) team in the next round.