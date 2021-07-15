The Wellsboro 10 and under All-Stars continued their undefeated 2021 summer as they won a thriller against Athens on Saturday, July 10 to claim the District 15 Championship by a score of 3-2.
During the game, things remained tight throughout, with the Wellsboro team striking first in the top of the first inning to give them a 1-0 advantage.
They would extend their lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth, but Athens would rally back soon after.
Athens would score their first runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth and tied the game at 2-2 with only two innings left to play.
Wellsboro would score the deciding run in the top of the sixth, and then Madden Mascho closed things out on the mound for Wellsboro with a strikeout with the tying run on third base.
Mascho battled back in the count to close out the District Championship season for the Wellsboro minors by a score of 3-2.
Wellsboro went 7-0 in the summer and in bracket play showed that they had what it took to win late, close games.
Every one of their final three contests were decided by two runs or less with their final two games decided by one run apiece.
The newly crowned District 15 Champion Wellsboro team will now move on to Sectionals where they will travel to Mill Hall to take on Upper Dauphin County-Millersburg team on Friday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m.