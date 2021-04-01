Senior Hornet athlete Joe Grab has made his return to Wellsboro after a winter season of competing in a national schedule with the SPIRE Institute basketball team.
He used the opportunity of playing with top-notch competition to better himself as a basketball player as he tries to compete at the next level post-high school.
“I think the biggest challenge was getting used to not having to be the guy all the time,” Grab said. “There were other players that are just as good as me, so I think for me it was just adjusting my play-style and matching it. Isolation basketball isn’t going to work as a team so I think that was my biggest struggle,”
Grab took some time to adjust, but once he found his rhythm with a new unit started to flourish and took over the starting point guard role during the 2021 season.
“I was the starting point guard for us,” Grab said. “I got a lot of minutes, and for me, experiencing new competition and new play-styles and experiencing a new level of competition was great. We were a younger team, and even though I’m older, trying to communicate and get in with the new guys and still be a leader helped me grow a lot as a basketball player.”
Though the competition was much stiffer playing for a program that has hosted future NBA players such as Lamelo Ball, Grab found the experience to be a productive one.
After a slow start, Grab started to get things going in a big way and found himself on an equal playing field talent-wise against some of the top competition in the country.
“It was hard to keep stats or anything because you know we’re in a different state every week,” Grab said. “I know that I feel like I did good, but I don’t know the specific stats.”
With it hard to pin down some of the top performances for Grab due to a lack of stats, he pointed to one game where he was on fire from three-point land as one of his top performances with the team.
“When we were playing in Pittsburgh against the West Virginia League I hit like five or six threes, it was probably one of my better nights,” Grab said. “Especially because the games leading up to that I hadn’t shot the ball so well so that was a big confidence boost for me.”
Grab has been working tirelessly to upgrade his shooting during his time at SPIRE and as a player who is looking to play at the next level has made that one of the biggest points of emphasis in his improvement process.
“When I talk to coaches, they all said being a small guard you got to be able to shoot the ball a lot,” Grab said. ”So the criticism they always gave me is to always continue to keep shooting and work on shooting so that’s something I focused on these past couple of months to get better and I think I’ve improved a lot.”
After a long season, the work isn’t done for the standout basketball player, and with spring and summer leagues on the horizon, he hopes to garner a scholarship to play at the next level and continue his career.
“I’m going to be playing summer and spring ball so I am hoping more coaches get out the see me and get some offers,” Grab said. “It has been a struggle to get coaches out to see players and whatnot.”
As Grab continues his never-ending grind to become the best basketball player he can be, the experience helped him take the next step as a player, and as one of the hardest working athletes in the area took a great deal from the involvement in a league that has some of the best high school competition in the country.
“Getting to see the world outside of here, there’s just so much out there I didn’t know about,” Grab said. “From athletics to academics and meeting all the people on teams from different countries and their culture and how they do things was cool, just cool for me.”
So as his journey with SPIRE comes to a close and he prepares for more basketball heading into the end of his senior year, the experience has proved to be one that will prepare him for whatever he decides to do next in the basketball world.
“At the beginning of the year, I was used to such a different place, and I struggled with it a little bit,” Grab said. “But as the season progressed we played more of the top guys, and I got used to how they played and I know what to expect going into those games. So I think towards the middle of the season I stacked up right along with them. It helped me prepare for the next level and I think I’ll be ready to compete at any level of play whether that be Division one, two or three.”