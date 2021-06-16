Rose Moore, a Tioga County native, Wellsboro resident and owner of Moore’s Sports Center, recently took on one of the most daunting physical and mental challenges of the reality show “Alone.”
In the History Channel show, 10 people are selected to survive in the remote Chilcotin region of British Columbia, Canada for as long as they can to win $500,000.
“Alone” is exactly as the name implies; contestants are completely alone and film their experience. They must build shelters, find food and survive in the wilds that are teeming with dangerous wildlife like grizzly bears and mountain lions while in complete solitude.
Now that the show has begun airing, with the second episode dropping on Thursday, June 10, she can finally speak about some of her experiences.
“It’s always hard for me because I’m super excited to talk about it,” Moore said. “Just so much stuff happened, and I couldn’t say anything for so long because we weren’t even allowed to tell people we were on the show.”
The first episode set the stage for the season, with introductions to the area and the cast showing their backgrounds of survival and outdoor skills.
From 20,000 applicants, the search is narrowed down to 24 candidates, who participate in a boot camp-type situation where they are eventually cut down to the 10 contestants who appear on the show.
The experience became much more real and intimidating when Moore met the 24 semi-finalists.
“I couldn’t believe that I made it to the last 24,” Moore said of making it to the boot camp. “And then you see 24 amazing people and I got intimidated and I thought, ‘Why am I here? Why did they pick me?’ So I had a little moment of self-doubt and then one of the directors said, ‘You’re here because you’ve done amazing things.’”
While most people submit video entries, Moore’s social media platforms caught the eyes of the producers.
“I didn’t watch the show prior so I didn’t really know much about it,” Moore said. “So a producer had reached out to me from my social media, which is all-important to why I was chosen because I teach conservation on my social media. Hunting and conservation are very closely related and I feel like it’s kind of my mission to get that message out there so that people start understanding it.”
That background has become a focus in not only her social media but also in her shop which regularly offers classes on hunting skills and conservation for the next generation.
“It always just comes back to hunting and conservation,” Moore said. “That’s the connection that we need to make for the next generation because I think we kind of lapsed on trying to teach them that direct connection.”
In the first episode, Moore focused on her home and started to construct her shelter. She was unable to use one of her biggest strengths so she needed other methods to secure food.
“I told the girls there that I was going to put a wreath on the door and I was like ‘Of course I’m going to build a door,’ because houses have doors,” Moore said. “And I’m also a trapper, but we weren’t allowed to trap out there, it was against regulations this year but we were allowed to snare, which is really where I was going. Of course, fishing is key and they show that in every season because of the fat in fish.”
She also had an interesting experience with some berries.
“So we weren’t really sure what that all was,” Moore said of getting sick from the berries. “I ate the berries the entire time I was there. I ate a lot of weird stuff, like pine bark for crying out loud, ants and every weird thing you could think of.”
Since Moore’s return and announcement of being a cast member on the show, the community support and outreach have been uplifting.
“It has been unbelievable,” Moore said. “It’s so crazy, the messages that I got and little kids that want their parents to bring them by my shop so they can see me, it’s the coolest thing ever. People ask to take their picture with me, so it’s crazy every time I go out.”
She has also been able to take her message to a much bigger audience and will be speaking on national platforms about sustainability and wildlife in the upcoming months.
To see the rest of Moore’s journey, check out the next episode of Alone on the History Channel. Episodes air on Thursday nights at 10 p.m.