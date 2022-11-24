Wellsboro swimmers are diving into the 2022-2023 season with a full roster of seven experienced swimmers. Since Wellsboro does not have a pool at its location, Hornet swimmers train and compete as independent swimmers in PIAA District 4.

Last season, each swimmer qualified for the District Meet. Team members train with private coaches in area pools, with Wellsboro Parks and Recreation swim clinic programs, or with regional club teams.

In addition to their high school team, Wellsboro swimmers may be found on the rosters of the River Valley YMCA, the East Lycoming Eels YMCA, and/or USA Swimming Niagara teams.

“We are grateful for the strong swimming tradition here in Wellsboro,” said coach Rebecca Dodson-Webster.

“All of our swimmers have been a part of the Wellsboro Parks and Recreation program at one point or another during their swimming careers. These young athletes know how to work hard and compete well. Swimmers compete against their own best times and meets are often decided by tenths of seconds. Swimming is a combination of technical skills, mental fitness, speed, and endurance, and this team is ready to go. I expect that we will be back on the podium at districts this year.”

For the girls, returning district qualifiers include juniors Isobel Anderegg (girls’ captain), Madison Robbins, and Caralyn Warner. They are joined by sophomore Karah Blackwell, and freshmen Kristina Belz and Makenna Robbins.

Caralyn Warner is expected to return to districts in the backstroke, and Isobel Anderegg will undoubtedly excel at districts in the butterfly and breaststroke.

Last year, Madison Robbins showed her endurance and strength in her freestyle distance events, qualifying in the 500 freestyle.

New to high school swimming but veterans to competitive swimming, Kristina Belz and Karah Blackwell hope to make a splash in several events, including the breaststroke, distance events, and the individual medley. Makenna Robbins rounds out the girls’ roster, and is expected to excel in both sprint and long distance freestyle events.

For the boys, team captain Hayne Webster returns as the only senior. He is expected to qualify for districts in all events, and to return to the district meet in butterfly, backstroke, and/or individual medley.

Swimmers can choose only two of their qualified events for district competition. Independent swimmers can swim only two events at high school meets, and cannot be part of a relay.

Coach Anne Anderegg expects a great performance from the seven-strong group of independents from Wellsboro this year. “Our swimmers are very technical and show incredible passion for the sport. They work hard in the weight room, and they swim year-round. Their commitment is evident in their willingness to travel for training and meets. There is so much time and energy involved.”

Even though Wellsboro’s independents don’t score points or qualify to win at meets, they are often the first athletes off the blocks and to the wall, and the 2022-2023 team will shine during the season and in post-season championships.