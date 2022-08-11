The 11 teams that make up the Greater Susquehanna Valley Aquatic League dove into the season-ending championship meet at R. J. Patrizio Pool in Muncy on Saturday, July 30. The morning session began at 9 a.m. and featured swimmers aged eleven and over, and the afternoon session finished after 7 p.m. and consisted of swimmers 10 and under.
Wellsboro wrapped up a strong season with the girls finishing in second place, and the boys in third. When all points were tallied, Wellsboro swimmers placed second overall, falling just behind a powerful Lewisburg team, which dealt Wellsboro its only loss during the regular season.
Finishing third through eleventh were: Tri-Town, Williamsport, Selinsgrove, Mill Hall, Sunbury-Northumberland, Jersey Shore, Loyalsock, Mifflinburg and Milton. Large teams usually score highest at GSVAL Championships, and Wellsboro traveled with 72 swimmers, the second largest team in the league.
At championships, Wellsboro entered 173 events and recorded 88 personal best times. Austin DeShazo, Matthew Robbins, Ransom Schultz and Wyatt Sporer combined to win the 12U boys 200 meter freestyle relay.
Other championship winners include Riley Sporer in the 10U 50 meter breaststroke, Izzy Anderegg in the 15-18 year old 100 meter butterfly, and Shelbie Watson in the 10U 50 meter butterfly.
On Wednesday, Aug. 3rd, Wellsboro Summer Swim Team held its annual end-of-season awards ceremony at Packer Park. Many swimmers were honored, including 33 swimmers who attended every swim meet, those who improved the most in each age group and those who won their events at the championship meet.
The team’s overall record was four wins and one loss, with an average roster of 80 swimmers per meet. Throughout the short seven week season, 508 personal best times were achieved.
The Wellsboro Parks and Recreation Summer Swim Team ceremony honored all coaches, parent volunteers, and the staff and administration of Parks and Recreation and the Borough of Wellsboro. Every swimmer received an award bag, which included a summary report of times, earned medals, ribbons, trophies, and a personalized team towel.