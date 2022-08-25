WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Hornets golf team took third place on their home course here on Monday, Aug. 22 in the second golf meet of the 2022 season.

Wellsboro would claim their second consecutive third-place finish to open the year, with their team finishing with a score of 379 on the day.

Senior Blake Hamblin would turn in his second quality day in as many meets during their third-place finish, scoring an 84 on the day that included nine pars and a birdie on hole 14 to lead his team.

Hayden Zuchowski (93) and Hannalee Cleveland (92) would also turn in strong days for Wellsboro, shooting below 100, while Sam Rudy (112), Silas Jackson (110), and Kiernen Whitsell (139) would round out the rest of the Hornet golf team on the day.

The top golfer on the day was Andrew Green for the NP-Mansfield Tigers who led his team to a fourth-place finish shooting an 81 on the day making seven pars and three birdies.

His day-best performance would come off the heels of another strong outing in their season-opening match in Shepard Hills where the senior shot a 91.

Mansfield would also get sub-100 days on the course from Andy Hermansen (95) and Eli Stein (99) while Danny Harman (114), Talon DeAngelo (137( and Bryanna Johnson (124) would round out the rest of their team as they took fourth place for the second-straight meet.

CV would get an extremely impressive day from junior Jordan Vargeson, who netted an 84 on the day and was the only Indian golfer to shoot under 100 on the day.

Vargeson recorded the third-best day on the course and shot six pars with a birdie on the day and has started the season extremely strong with back-to-back sub-100 days following his 94 at Shepard Hills to start the year.

CV would also have Nick West (180), Adam Maynard (117), Laila Hackety (132), Julian Francis (108), and Kaden Cole (127) on the course as they took home a fifth-place finish on the day.

The Athens Wildcat golf team took home their second-straight win on Monday at the Tyoga Country Club shooting a team score of 365.

In rainy and wet conditions, the Wildcats would once again turn in a solid overall team day with three golfers shooting below 90 and Junior Evan Cooper finishing with the second-best overall score of 82 on the day.

Cooper would make par on eight holes with one birdie on hole three while shooting an impressive 37 on the front nine before conditions would worsen throughout the day,

Wyalusing (375) would claim second place and be led by standout performances from junior Kaeden Kusmierz (86) who took fifth overall while making par seven times and senior Brody Fuhrer (89) who took eighth and Nick Salsman (91) who finished right behind in ninth place.

Wyalusing (375) finished second, Towanda (435) in fifth, and Sayre (564) in last place.

The win moves Athens to 12-0 and firmly into first place in the NTL standings with Wyalusing right behind with a 10-2.

Wellsboro sits just behind in third place in the standings with a record of 8-4, Mansfield in fourth with a record of 6-6, and CV in fifth with an overall record of 4-8 on the year.

The entire NTL will be back in action on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m. when they travel to Towanda for the third league match of the 2022 season.