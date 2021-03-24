WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro tennis team (2-0) started their season off hot in 2021, winning their first two matches of the season by taking down down South Williamsport by a score of 4-1 on Friday, March 19, and sweeping the Galeton Tigers 5-0 on Tuesday, March 23.
In their first matchup of the season, Wellsboro traveled to South Williamsport to take on the Mounties and won big by a score of 4-1.
The only loss suffered for Wellsboro was in the second doubles match where Caleb Jackson and Secoy Roberts topped Gavin Gardner and Aiden Gehman in two straight sets by scores of 6-7 and 3-6.
Picking up wins in singles play against South Williamsport were seniors Will Poirier and Zach Singers who won in straight sets over Logan Ogden and Trent Morrison respectively.
Also picking up a win in singles play was junior Joseph Dotey who topped Kade Sanford in two straight sets by scores of 6-4 and 7-6.
In doubles, the team of Owen Richardson and Dustin Benedict picked up the win for Wellsboro over Ross Flerlage and Ryan Brantoor by scores of 6-4 and 6-1.
In their next action, Wellsboro dominated their first home match of the year as they swept the Galeton Tigers 5-0 on Tuesday, March 23 to remain undefeated through their first two contests.
Only one matchup was pushed to a third set during the contest, with Galeton’s Micah Batson pulling off the first-set victory over Dotey.
Dotey would then go on to win the next two sets by a wide margin with two straight 6-1 victories.
Poirier and Singer both picked up wins in singles play with Poirier winning big over Reilly Strike by scores of 6-2 and 6-1 while Singer won by scores of 6-2 and 6-1 over Braiden Cionino.
In doubles play, Liam Manning and Matthew Richards topped Brayden Gail and Jeremiah Lubera 6-0 and 6-2 for their first doubles win as a team in 2021.
Richardson and Benedict picked up their second doubles win of the season with a 6-1 and 6-2 victory over John Martin and Matt Smith from Galeton.
The now 2-0 Wellsboro Hornets tennis team will have their next matchup on the road as they travel to Cowanesque Valley on Thursday, March 25.