ELKLAND -- The Wellsboro Major All-Stars team avenged a loss from just nine days earlier as they used a combination of strong pitching and solid hitting in a rainy, wet environment to overcome the Allegheny Mountain/Elkland team by a score of 9-3 to advance in the playoffs.
In their next contest on Monday, July 5 they were unable to pick up another win as they fell to Athens on the road by a score of 12-2.
Despite the loss, Wellsboro stays alive in the District 15 Championship Bracket and will play their next contest against Sayre on Wednesday. July 7.
In their matchup against the Allegheny Mountain, Maxwell Mascho got the start on the mound for Wellsboro and played a strong game, pitching 4 and ⅔ innings and giving up just two earned runs and three runs total on the night.
He also recorded nine strikeouts and kept the opposing hitters off-balance throughout the night.
In the top of the first inning, Wellsboro was able to open up the game with two runs on a Coen Tennis two-RBI double to get their offense rolling in the contest.
After a rain delay due to lightning that paused the game for 30 minutes, Elkland was able to strike back, picking things up with three runs in the bottom of the frame highlighted by a two-RBI double to claim their first lead of the night at 3-2.
In the top of the third inning, Wellsboro would get some help from the Elkland defense as they were able to stretch a steal at third into a run on an error to tie the game at three.
Elkland was able to use some stellar defensive plays to get out of the jam in the frame, with Elkland’s Bruce making an incredible play as he tracked down a foul ball and made the catch to end the inning.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Wellsboro team began to open things up and an RBI single by Griffin Morral that gave them a 4-3 lead forced a pitching change for the Allegheny/Elkland team.
Wellsboro took advantage of the change and scored three more runs in the inning highlighted by a two-RBI hit from R.J. Doughtie gave the Wellsboro team some breathing room and a 7-3 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, Morral came in to close the game and was dominant in his 1 and ⅓ innings of play.
He was able to end the bottom of the fifth inning on a three-pitch strikeout to keep the Wellsboro lead intact and recorded four punch-outs in one and 1/3 innings on the mound.
In the next inning, Skyler Pietryzyk sent a shot to the fence to start the inning and Wellsboro was able to score two more runs in the frame with Tennis scoring their final run of the evening on an RBI triple to bring the score to its final mark of 9-3.
Morral closed the game retiring three of the next four batters on strikeouts to pick up the win.
Mascho ended his day batting 3-3 with three runs scored while Tennis added a double, Justin Mosher added a single and Pietryzyk had a double in the win for the Wellsboro team.
The Allegheny Mountain squad had just four hits on the night with Hamilton and Mascho each collecting doubles while Smith and Churchill each added singles.
In the next round of play, Wellsboro faced the Athens team who was able to push them into the consolation bracket as they pulled off a 12-2 win.
Wellsboro will need to not only top Sayre in their Wednesday, July 7 matchup at home, but also they will need to beat the Athens team twice to claim a District 15 Championship in the double-elimination format.
The Allegheny Mountain/Elkland team was able to win their first game in the consolation bracket with a 10-1 trouncing over Troy on Friday, July 2, but their season came to a close in their next consolation bracket matchup against Sayre on the road on Monday, July 5 as Sayre was able to hold them scoreless in a 4-0 win to keep their championship hopes alive.