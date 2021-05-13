The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (10-4) were able to outlast the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (9-5) 6-5 in a 10-inning thriller in Westfield that came down to the wire.
The Lady Indians were the first to strike in the game, scoring a run in the top of the first inning, but the Wellsboro girls were able to pile on three runs in the bottom of the frame to grab a 3-1 lead that would hold until the fifth inning.
CV's Ruby Sherman sent a three-run shot over the fence for her first home run of the season and evened things out at 4-4, where the score would remain until the tenth inning.
With both teams defenses playing lights out, it was CV who struck first in the top of the tenth inning, Katie Adams was able to send what might have been the winning run in Maddie Millard across the plate, but Wellsboro would have one more shot to tie or win the bottom of the 10th inning.
The Lady Hornets were able to draw even on Rylie Boyce stealing home, but a throw-out at home led to two outs, with Chelsea English at the plate and two runners on base.
English was able to send a shot to the field that couldn't be handled and Jordyn Abernathy was able to plate the winning run for Wellsboro in a thrilling matchup that went down to the wire.
Wellsboro out-hit CV 14-3 on the night, with Jesse Lohr leading the charge with three hits, two RBIs and a double on the night.
Also with two hits were Kerrah Clymer and Maddi Bordas who each plated one run as well.
Jena Boyce added two hits and two RBIs In the win and English went 1-6 with the game-winning RBI.
Clymer allowed just three hits on the day with five runs scored (only one earned) and seven strikeouts for the win.
CV only was able to rack up three hits and five total base-runners but scored all five of those runners as they pushed Wellsboro to the brink.
Sherman almost was the hero of the contest as she knocked in a home run with three RBIs on the day while Katie Adams and Keyana Thomas had the other two hits for CV on the day.
Both teams are back in action on Monday, May 10 as Wellsboro hosts Wyalusing and CV hosts Sayre at 4:30 p.m.