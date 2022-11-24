Wellsboro’s wrestling team is breaking in their mats with a full roster of 25 wrestlers this season.
The Hornets return nine of their 12 returning wrestlers from last season as well as an abundance of other up-and-coming young athletes joining the program.
“I look for Ryder Bowen, Alec Magli and Aden Tom to make big improvements this year. With only four seniors, our team is still pretty young and has a lot of room to improve,” said head coach Bryce Bitner.
“We have some big dual meets this year for us in Jersey Shore, Northeast Bradford and Loyalsock at home this year as we transition to wrestle for the first time in our home gym with a brand new mat and uniforms.”
Last season’s stat leaders for the Hornets wrestling team included Joe Brown, Justice Harlan and Alec Magli. Brown wrestled in 23 matches and went 30-44 for his season points. Harlan wrestled in 22 matches going 39-40 with his points and Magli also wrestled in 22 matches going 30-56 with his points last season.
“I think this season we will see a large improvement in the overall team and individual success. I expect to have several District qualifiers and have wrestlers place at tournaments we attend. I think this group has a bit more experience and knows what it takes to win. They are a hard-working group that wants to succeed and change the culture here at Wellsboro,” said Bitner.
“This sport is all about the idea of getting out what you put in and we certainly have a group who has put the time in and it will pay off for them this season. We also feature some female wrestlers on our roster this season, which I think is a great thing for the sport. Having a female presence on the team will be a great addition for us and will hopefully help the sport grow even more in our area.”
Wellsboro’s wrestling season kicks off Dec. 6 in a division league match against Sayre. This will be the first match hosted and held by Wellsboro in their home gym.