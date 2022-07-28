Silas Wagaman from Wellsboro was one of 297 Bloomsburg University student-athletes to be named a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes for 2021-22.
Wagaman is a member of the football team at Bloomsburg. To be eligible, the 2021-22 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.
With 4,144 student-athletes eligible, it marked 53% of the PSAC student-athlete population. The PSAC has now registered at least a 30% rate for 14 consecutive years.