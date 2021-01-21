TIOGA — The Williamson Lady Warriors (1-5) fell just short of taking down the Troy Lady Trojans (2-1) on Saturday, Jan. 16 as they lost their third game of the season by a score of 27-22.
In a slow first half, the Lady Warriors defense came up big time-and-time again, and after one quarter the score was knotted at six apiece.
The second quarter started out extremely slow, with only one point being scored by each team up to the midway point in the frame.
The Williamson girls were able to find a spark down the stretch in the half, and freshman Taylor Rae Jones knocked in a three-pointer that gave them a 10-7 advantage, but their lead didn’t last long.
The Lady Trojans, led by a stellar quarter by Sydney Taylor who scored six of her 10 points in the second, went on a 9-0 run that saw them start to pull away.
Williamson’s Lena Lewis ended the quarter with a buzzer-beating jump shot to close the gap and stop the run, but Troy still hung onto a 16-12 lead.
The Lady Trojans defense tightened up in the third quarter where they only allowed two points.
After three quarters of play the Lady Warriors found themselves on the wrong end of a 22-14 score but still within striking distance.
The Warriors continued to scratch and claw in the fourth, and despite a stagnant offensive game for the first three quarters, they scored eight points in the fourth as they attempted to mount a comeback.
Even with the offensive turnaround late, it wasn’t enough as Troy was able to hold on and win the game 27-22.
Jones continued to lead the Lady Warriors offense and notching seven points as and adding a team-high 10 rebounds and five assists.
Senior Latiesha Peterson scored six points to go along with two blocks and three rebounds as Williamson struggled to get shots to fall throughout the afternoon.
Troy was led by both Taylor and Hannah Zimmerman who scored 10 and 11 points respectively, accounting for 21 out of the Lady Trojans 27 points.
In their next action of the week, the Lady Warriors traveled to Westfield for a rematch against the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians who they bested in their season opener for their only win of the year so far.
In the rematch, the Cowanesque Lady Indians enacted revenge as they outlasted Williamson in overtime by a score of 47-42.
After their best half of the season scoring 27 first-half points, they were hampered by a slow second half and overtime in their fifth-straight loss of the season.
The Lady Warriors were led by another impressive outing from Jones who scored a career-high 25 points in the loss.
The Cowanesque Valley girls, who claimed their first win of the year, were led by an offensive-explosion from senior Abby Ackley who scored a team-high 23 points including some key free throws in overtime that helped put the game on ice.
The Lady Indians also received a strong night from Renne Abbot who scored 12 points in the win.
The Williamson girls’ next contest was a road game against the 3-1 Canton Lady Warriors.
The Lady Warriors fell just short in the contest with Canton coming up with a 49-34 win.
In the contest, Peterson dropped a season-and game-high of 22 points and the Williamson girls were able to hang around with one of the better NTL teams throughout the evening.
Until the fourth quarter, the Williamson girls kept the game within single-digits and have improved vastly on the offensive end of the floor through their first six games.
With a five-game slide, the Lady Warriors will look to right the ship in their upcoming contest against the Athens Lady Wildcats.
With the Williamson school currently in remote session for the remainder of the week, there has been no indication if their next home contest will be canceled or postponed.
The game is scheduled at Williamson High School on Thursday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m.