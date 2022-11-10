Williamson pushed their semifinal district match with previous defending district champ Wyalusing to a fifth set, but the Lady Rams would edge the Lady Warriors 3-2 to take the win.

The teams traded wins, with Wyalusing claiming the first set 25-21 after an early Lady Warriors lead.

The Lady Warriors rebounded and took the second set 25-22 going point-for-point until the final score.

Wyalusing showed off some impressive stamina on the court to outlast Williamson for a long, 29-27 third set.

Williamson bounced back again, with a 25-22 win in the fourth set.

This extended the match to an all-or-nothing fifth and final set.

After a heated back and forth of exchanges and volleys, the Rams pulled ahead at the end of the set, winning 17-15, ending the match after nearly two and a half hours.

TaylorRae Jones finished with 20 kills, 40 digs and four blocks, and Gracie Stephens had 40 assists, three kills and 38 digs for the Lady Warriors.

Joelie Stephens had 40 digs and an ace, Bailee Smith had 39 digs, five assists and two aces, Mikenna Buchanan had 20 digs, seven kills and two aces and Hannah Kendall added seven kills and 16 digs.

Jocilyn Strange had three aces, four kills, seven digs and two blocks, Sophie Medina had 14 digs and Sophie Sargent had 11 digs.

Williamson finishes their season with an overall record of 13-7. They went 12-3 in the NTL and 6-4 in the Small School Division.

Wyalusing moved on to face defeat at the hands of the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties.

Wyalusing’s season ended third in the NTL with a season record of 11-4.