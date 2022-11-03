Williamson set the tone early in their District IV Class AA volleyball playoffs quarterfinal match-up with Wellsboro on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Lady Warriors scored the first 11 points in the first set and would carry this momentum for a sweep of the Lady Hornets.

The Lady Warriors entered the playoffs as the third seed, finishing the regular season 12-6, while Wellsboro finished with a tie 11-11.

The two teams entered the playoffs with nearly opposite finishes to their regular seasons. The Lady Warriors won five of their last seven matches and Wellsboro went 2-5 in their final seven.

It was an early sweep for the Lady Warriors topping the sixth-seeded Lady Hornets 25-9 in the first set. The Lady Hornets would fight back in the second set, but would fall to Williamson 25-15. By the third set, Williamson had solidified their strategy and kept their momentum for a final set victory of 25-13.

“We’ve played a really good season this year, despite the ups and downs,” Wellsboro head coach Jeff Zuchowski said. “I’m very proud of the girls for making it this far. I’ve seen a lot of growth in the team, from the girls as individuals and as a team.”

Williamson’s Gracie Stephens finished the match with 32 assists, 15 digs, one ace and a kill, and TaylorRae Jones led the Lady Warriors with 13 kills. Jocilyn Strange added eight and Hannah Kendall tacked on seven.

Jones also had 18 digs and two aces, and Joelie Stephens had 17 digs and three aces. Bailee Smith had five assists, eight digs and two kills, Mikenna Buchanan had three kills and three aces and Sophia Medina had 15 digs.

Wellsboro finishes their season with a record of 11-12.

Williamson, advanced to the semifinal round to be taken out by second-seeded Wyalusing on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Athens High School.