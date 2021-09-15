The Williamson Warriors boys soccer team (2-3) were unable to pick up back-to-back wins as they fell to Towanda 4-3 on Tuesday, Sept. 14 after picking up a big 5-0 victory over Northern Potter over the weekend.
In their first matchup against Northern Potter, Williamson was able to pull out a 5-0 victory for their second of the year.
In their loss to Towanda, Williamson was able to keep things tight in the first half with a dead-even score of 1-1.
Towanda was able to get the first score of the day, but Trent Achey would get a goal back just before halftime.
In the second half, Towanda upped their offensive pressure and but not before Achey was able to give the Warriors their first lead of the game early in the second half for his second goal of the contest.
Williamson would get one more goal from Will Gehman, but it wasn’t enough as Towanda unleashed an attack that saw them outshoot the Warriors 27-11 in shots on goal.
Towanda would get three more scores in the half to give them the win with Nate West, A.J. Young, and Jack Wheaton all recording goals for Towanda in their first victory of the season.
Despite the loss, senior Glenn Barnes held things down in the goal and only allowed four goals on the Towanda 27 shots.
Barnes was able to rack up seven saves in the effort.
Williamson now moves to 2-3 overall but 0-3 in league play during the 2021-2022 season.
Williamson has had an up-and-down start to the year but will look to get themselves back on track as they host their next contest.
Williamson will host Northeast Bradford on Saturday, Sept. 18 in a rematch from a 2-1 loss earlier in the year.
They will look to pick up their first Northern Tier League victory in the contest as NEB is coming off a tie with Wellsboro.
They also have a date with Athens Wildcats this upcoming week on Thursday, Sept. 23 at home with a start time of 6 p.m.