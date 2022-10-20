The Cowanesque Valley boys’ cross country team showed up and took care of business at the NTL Championships in Northeast Bradford on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Cowanesque’s Kristian Mizdail (16:55) ran away with the individual title and the CV Indians took three of the top four spots.

Their combined scores from 42 runners was enough to top second-place Towanda by nearly 20 points.

Mizdail went out quick to set the tone, and led pretty much the whole 5000 meters.

CV’s Owen Cummings finished in second place, Nathaniel Welch finished in third, while Duncan Kerr took 11th and Michael Lundy came in 24th to round out the Indians’ score.

Things may prove to be challenging for CV at the District IV, Class AA Championships though.

They’ll face off against two of the top teams in the state, along with state title favorite, Rory Lieberman of Danville.

“I’m definitely going to try and stay with them for the beginning,” Mizdail said. “Hopefully it’ll be enough to overtake some of those guys.”

Mizdail, Cummings, and Welch all qualified individually last season, and they hope to do so again.

Wellsboro’s boys team placed 8th overall, led by Max Macias in 33rd. Chris Greenwalt took 49th, Henry Whitney was 52nd, Robbie Bowers came in 91st, and Tristan Lane finished 99th.

NP-Mansfield took 10th overall after losing out on a tie-breaker with Sullivan County.

Cedric Miller led the Tigers in 34th, while Riley Dunn came in 53rd. Jett Harold was 62nd, Luke Tice finished 78th, and Colton Brion rounded out the Tigers’ scoring in 95th.

On the girls’ side NP-Mansfield finished in fourth pace with two runners in the top 15.

Addison Farrer took second followed by Madelynne Johns, who came in 15th.

Jay Horvath finished 18th, Madalyn Farrer took 28th, and Anna Kennedy rounded things out in 35th.

CV’s Tori Stratton was 8th overall to lead the Indians girls team to a sixth place finish.

Teagan Jones was 25th, Ali Bieser came in 33rd, Gabriella Losinger finished 50th, and Emma Haynes took 55th for the Indians.

Wellsboro had three runners compete in the girls’ section, led by Madeline Gage’s ninth place finish with 22:19.6.

Julia DeCamp took 32nd with Karah Blackwell finishing in 56th.

After Saturday’s race concluded, this year’s NTL All-Stars cross country runners were announced.

The first team boys runners are CV’s Owen Cummings and Nathaniel Welch, NEB’s Creed Dewing, Wyalusing’s Jeremy Clauser, Athens’ Ethan Denlinger and Ethan Hicks and Towanda’s Eric McGee.

The second team consists of NEB’s Norman Strauss, Dayton Russell and Ryan Jones, CV’s Duncan Kerr, Wyalusing’s Trennan Tewksbury and Towanda’s Luke Tavani and Nate Spencer.

The first team girls runners are Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe and Megan King, NEB’s Anaiah Kolesar and Lilah Hughes, Troy’s Alyssa Park and Athens’ Emma Bronson and Sara Bronson.

The second team girls are Towanda’s Marisa Wise, NPM’s Addison Farrer, Wyalusing’s Laina Beebe, Canton’s Camille McRoberts, Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage, NEB’s Amelia Kapr and Athens’ Thea Bentley.

“Madeline has come back strong as a senior to put up some solid times this season,” head coach Eric Kosek said.

“She has excelled at being a great team captain and setting a great example to the younger runners. Her attitude and drive are infectious.”

The teams will be lining up again for the PIAA District IV Championships at Bloomsburg University on Thursday, Oct. 27.