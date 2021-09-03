MANSFIELD – For the first time in four years the Mansfield University men's and women's cross country teams hosted a home event at Lamb’s Creek Cross Country Course as they competed in a dual 5K meet against Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) foe Bloomsburg University on Thursday evening at Sept. 2 in their season opener.
Three men and three women competed in their first collegiate event, while every Mountaineer competed in their first meet at home in their Mountaineer careers.
The women kicked off the event and sophomore Aneisa Dodson led the way for the Mounties finishing fourth in the 5K race with a time of 19:38. Junior Carly Daniels finished behind her with an eighth-place finish, clocking in at 20:17. Sophomore Bailey Morgan (21:21), freshmen Angelina Colon (21:23) and Carri Claypool (21:49), sophomore Tedra Harrison (21:57), junior Shelby Alexander (22:18) and senior Rochelle Myers (24:29) rounded out the Mountaineer runners.
For the men, freshman David Wooten was the top Mountaineer, crossing the finish line with a time of 16:48. Fellow freshman Seth Neal secured second for the Mounties at 17:40. Senior Ben Chambers (19:08), freshman Eli Swan (19:09), junior Michael Grundon (19:29), and sophomores Simon Richards (19:34) and Abraham Calderon (20:57) closed out the results for the men’s 5K.
Before the races, Chambers and Myers were honored on senior day for their contributions to MU and the cross country program.
Mansfield competes next at the Lock Haven Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25.