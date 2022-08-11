On Saturday, Aug. 6 the Arnot Sportsman’s Club held their annual Youth Outdoors Day activities.
The event ran from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. with lunch provided for all attendees. It featured four different learning activity stations; “Mountain Man Photo,” “Scents of Smell,” “Dirt Hole” and “Cable Restraint.” In addition to the activity stations there was a “Trapper’s Course” obstacle run and a game with tennis balls and mini-traps called “Trap Ball.”
There were demonstrations of how to build string lures and set different kinds of traps and discussions on topics like fishing, hunting, trapping and hiking sparked interest in those of all ages.
Kids received a trail track guide and some stickers as well as prizes at the end of the day. The Arnot Sportsmen’s Club also had tents set up to showcase some of their outdoor equipment and a chance to explain how it works.
Parents, volunteers and members of the Sportsman’s Club work to put the Youth Outdoors Day event together every year, and this year the event saw around 50 youth attendees.
“Kids from all over come because of the huge membership of the Sportsman’s Club. The program is specially designed for kids to teach them about the outdoors and get them more involved,” one sportsman volunteer said.