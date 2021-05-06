April showers bring May flowers and get the lawn mowers out of storage.
The month started out cold with a little snow on the hills and 16 degrees in the morning of the 2nd the 3rd. It then became sunny and nice. It was a fairly typical April with cool mornings and off and on showers. We actually had below normal rainfall until the 29th and 30th.
Average rain and melted snow is 3.43” and that is exactly what we had for the month. Pine Creek looks back to normal for this time of year. The average high for the month is 54 degrees and the average low is 31 degrees.
In 2020 I measured 4.33” of rain and melted precipitation and 9.7” of snow. This year we had 3.43” and 0.09” of snow. We had 14 foggy mornings, ice pellets on two mornings, one thunderstorm and one damaging wind event.