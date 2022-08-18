Monday Aug. 15 marked an important date for Pennsylvania baseball.
For the first time in two years, the Grand Slam parade was held in downtown Williamsport to commemorate the start of the Little League World Series.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the first World Series tournament.
Despite having no tournament in 2020 and no international teams in 2021, the series is booming and fans are roaring with excitement.
In the United States bracket alone, there’s been more going on than just great plays on the field. Several United States teams will have players in attendance of the World Series games.
Oklahoma player Isaiah Jarvis is one of them.
During the Oklahoma versus Texas game earlier in August, there was a scary moment in the game that seemed to stop time for announcers, fans, and parents all over the world.
Jarvis, while up to bat, was struck by a wild pitch that hit beneath the bill of his helmet.
Jarvis collapsed and the arena was silent. When he stood up, Jarvis took his walk to first base but noticed something.
Pearland’s pitcher Kaiden Shelton hadn’t moved on the mound. What happened had shaken him to the core.
Jarvis took a step that not many would and walked off of first base and over to the pitcher’s mound where he embraced Shelton in a show of good sportsmanship that would leave a lasting impact on both players.
Jarvis whispered some words of encouragement to Shelton and was joined by some of Shelton’s teammates and the Pearland coach at the mound, all trying to reassure the young pitcher that everyone was okay.
Even though Jarvis’s team lost the game, that moment would forever change things for the young baseball player.
The live-streamed video from ESPN went viral in a matter of hours as countless people around the world celebrated the heart-warming display of good sportsmanship.
Jarvis’s playing season was over, but the young player would then receive an invite to attend the first two World Series games for the Pearland team to support the boys and cheer them on.
The Pearland team was ecstatic to hear that Jarvis would be joining them on their journey. Seemingly overnight, Jarvis and the Pearland boys had become attached to one another.
The first games for the World Series began Wednesday Aug. 17 with games in both the United States bracket and the international bracket. In the U.S. bracket Southeast faces off against the New England region at 3 p.m. and the West and Northwest regions face off at 7 p.m.
For the international games Latin America faces off against the Caribbean at 1 p.m. and polar opposites Canada and Australia take each other on at 5 p.m.
In a more local turn of things, Pennsylvania has a team competing in the World Series this year.
The Hollidaysburg team will be the 22nd team from Pennsylvania to have made it to the World Series.
In 2021, Upper Upper Providence claimed the Mid-Atlantic title. The last time a P.A. team won a World Series title was in 1960 with a team from Levittown.
In addition to all the excitement of having a Pennsylvania team represent in the series, Little League has also introduced four new teams this year, bringing in a total of 20 versus the previous 16.
In the United States bracket two new regions were introduced. The Metro region which encompasses Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, and the Mountain Region including Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
Internationally, the regions of Panama and Puerto Rico were introduced and given a bid.
Little League representatives are hoping to exceed pre-pandemic event attendance with the expansion and bring more attention to the sport and to the teams and players.