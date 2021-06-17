The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, will be closed this Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20.
Otherwise, the library is open Tuesday to Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays. Appointments are no longer needed and masks for fully-vaccinated visitors are not required. Curbside pickup is still available. Return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
On Wednesday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m., the Summer Library Program for PreK and School Age children (birth through sixth grade) kicks off with a welcome program. Staff will hand out activity bags to participants and, weather permitting, Main Street Creamery will have an ice cream cart. In case of rain, ice cream will be provided at the closing program on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Registration for the Summer Library Program began June 1 and is underway. The teen (sixth through twelfth graders) and adult program of the Summer Library Program will be virtual and began June 13. The children's program (birth through sixth graders) is a combination of virtual and outdoor programs. Registration is available at www.greenfreelibrary.org or by calling the library at 570-724-4876.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is asking for donations of: dry or wet dog food, dry or wet cat food, Victor Brand dog food, 4Health Brand Cat Food (Tractor Supply), soft dog treats, Temptations cat treats, “Kong” dog toys, Lysol, PineSol, Clorox, paper towels, and cat toys. At this time, they do not need collars or leashes.
To donate, bring items to the library and put them inside the box at the entrance. Items will be collected until Saturday, July 24.
The library has a YouTube channel for Story Time. It is updated each Wednesday. Search for “Green Free Library Story Time” on YouTube or find the link at greenfreelibrary.org under “Upcoming Events” and on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/greenfreelibrarywellsboro/. The library also has an Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/greenfreelibrary/ and a Twitter account, https://twitter.com/greenfreelib.
Working on genealogy and have a Green Free Library card? Call 570-724-4876 to get a password to access the Ancestry Library Edition at home through the library’s website for free, available for a limited time.
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Please put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.