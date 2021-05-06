Grower's market returns to Wellsboro

Mark your calendars. The Wellsboro Growers Market will open for the 2021 season on Thursday, May 20 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library. Customers are asked to wear face masks, maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others, and have fun.
Among those who will be at the May 20 market are Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows, Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303 and Linda Sweely of New View Farm. “I have a new pound cake that is really cool. I don’t have a name for it yet but I hope to by May 20,” said Siegrist who is known as the pound cake lady.
McLelland is bringing her banner, which reads: “Put on the kettle, make the tea, order your baked goods, right from me” along with an array of goodies, including her lemon, orange and lime curd, carrot cake, eccles cakes, scones, caramel shortbread bars, pecan sandies, assorted cookies and pastries, her new summer fruit preserve, raspberry mango jam, triple berry jam and other British delights.
Sweely will be offering her artisan breads, herb focaccia, bagels — plain, cinnamon raisin and everything — and Boston cream cupcakes as well as jams and jellies, honey, maple syrup products, homemade sauerkraut, ground horseradish and sprouts.
Growers, bakers, candymakers, maple producers, artisans, craftsmen, musicians and others who want to participate on May 20 or at an upcoming market are asked to contact Thomas Putnam, event organizer, for more information as soon as possible by calling 570-439-2000.
”We are asking customers who are in the market at the same time to follow COVID-19 safety rules and to be patient,” said Putnam. “We did the same last year and it worked well for all involved,” he said.
“Our Growers Market is usually a rain or shine event,” Putnam said. “Now, when there are rain showers, we stay outside under the trees. If there is a downpour or constant, heavy rain, the market is canceled.”
The market will be held every Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. through October 14, weather permitting. For updates on who and what will be at the market, email wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page.