Guthrie is working with regional health systems and departments of health in New York and Pennsylvania to develop plans for large scale public COVID-19 vaccination efforts. This comes as governors in both New York and Pennsylvania announced that those eligible under each state’s phase 1B criteria, including individuals over age 75 and essential workers, are now able to begin receiving their vaccine.
In addition to its four hospitals, Guthrie is also planning to offer the vaccine to eligible recipients at nine of its regional medical office locations and is collaborating with several departments of health and several health systems in Guthrie’s 12-county service area to ensure that those eligible for the vaccine have access to it.
While Guthrie and its many community partners await the next shipment of vaccine, allotted for phase 1B recipients, plans are being put into place to ensure vaccine clinics run efficiently. These plans must take into account the amount of vaccine available, staffing and scheduling to ensure vaccinations run smoothly. Guthrie clinics cannot yet provide COVID-19 vaccines to patients, but will communicate with patients when they are able to schedule their vaccination.
Dr. Michael Scalzone, EVP and chief quality officer, Guthrie said, “Guthrie is partnering in every corner of its 12-county service area to coordinate vaccine distribution. There are several considerations that must be addressed, including securing ample space and parking, smooth scheduling, clear messaging, sufficient staffing and of course, what is the hardest to predict and plan for – sufficient supply of vaccine.”
Guthrie will closely follow each state’s guidelines as to who is eligible for phase 1B vaccination and proof of age or employment will be required at time of appointment. For more on who is eligible in each state, visit this link: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Documents/Programs/Immunizations/Vaccine%20Plan%20V.3%20FINAL.pdf (criteria begins on page 12).