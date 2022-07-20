When Bradford Regional Medical Center welcomes two new names to its cardiovascular team this month, they won’t be newcomers at all. Cardiologist Lalchand T. Goyal, MD, FACC, FSCAI and cardiac physician assistant Michael Wilt, MPAS, PA-C both have roots at the hospital — and in the surrounding community.
Dr. Goyal served as a cardiologist at BRMC from 2012 to 2014 and helped to develop the hospital’s cardiology program. He kept strong ties to the Bradford area while he worked at Lancaster General Hospital and Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. In 2017, he traveled to India to provide charity care in his hometown, which didn’t have a cardiologist.
Dr. Goyal and his family recently bought a house in Bradford, putting him closer not only to the hospital, but also to his favorite pastimes like skeet shooting, boating, golfing, walking and a weekly poker group he played regularly with years ago.
“Everything I love is in Bradford,” said Dr. Goyal. “When I heard there was a need in Bradford and the hospital needed help, I wanted to come and do my part. I took this upon me as a personal mission to rebuild this hospital. I’ve already sat down with concerned citizens groups who are on a mission to improve the hospital to hear their ideas and see what I can do to help them make a difference.”
Wilt worked at BRMC from 2006 to 2008 in general, vascular, and endovascular surgery, and most recently worked at Cole Memorial Hospital Cardiology Clinic, Coudersport. He grew up nearby in Limestone and returned to Bradford after serving in the military to raise his family.
“I love my patients,” said Wilt. “They’re my people. The older generation has a different outlook at this stage in life, and I think there’s a comfort in seeing medical providers who come from the same community. I’m looking forward to helping expand the cardiology services available at the hospital and having more to offer here locally.”
Wilt’s name might be familiar to Bradford residents for another reason. Throughout high school, on leave from the army, and while he was in school to become a physician assistant, he worked at Tasta Pizza & Taproom, then became a regular customer once he entered the medical field.
All along, Wilt told the restaurant owner that if he ever felt like selling the place to make sure he called Wilt. Last year, that call came, and Wilt and his wife bought the local establishment, which has been serving pizza for more than 40 years.
As someone who doesn’t like to be sedentary, Wilt says having two full-time jobs suits him just fine. But how does someone who works in heart health also own a pizza joint?
“Everything in moderation,” said Wilt with a chuckle.