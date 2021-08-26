Five radio plays offering suspense, comedy, Western drama and a spoof of Dragnet and modern art will be broadcast online Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. by Hamilton-Gibson’s Tune In To Radio HG Festival.
Live sound effects and music are combined to create a special program of radio plays that include “Sam Spade”, “Easy Aces”, “The Thin Man”, “Gunsmoke” and “ArtNet.”
The radio plays were previously performed live in the Coolidge Theater. The online audience can listen to them as they would have been heard during the Golden Age of American radio.
In “Sam Spade and the Corporation Murders” directed by Mitch Kreisler, Spade plays both sides of the coin when an angry wife and her conniving husband each try to hire him to investigate the other. The case leads this hard-boiled private detective into a deadly game of murder. It originally aired on Sept. 6, 1946.
“Easy Aces: Jane Gets Jury Duty” is directed by Sarah Duterte. Despite her husband’s skepticism, Jane is convinced her talents are being wasted when called to jury duty so she shops around to find the jury she likes best. The series aired for 15 years, from 1930 to 1945.
In “The Thin Man: The Case of The Goofy Groom”, directed by Yolie Canales, husband and wife Nick and Nora Charles get caught up in a strange situation when they attend a wedding reception for an old friend. The Adventures of the Thin Man radio series was broadcast on all four major radio networks from 1941 to 1950.
“Gunsmoke: The Mortgage” is directed by Gabe Hakvaag. U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon and his deputy, Chester Proudfoot, are reluctant to serve the foreclosure papers on a family on the brink of disaster. Can they find another way? The Gunsmoke radio series ran from 1952 to 1961. The TV series ran for 20 seasons from 1955 to 1975.
“ArtNet”, directed by Yolie Canales, is a spoof of Dragnet and modern art. Join Detective Joe Frida as he gets “just the facts, ma’am” as he learns about the mysterious missing model Mona Lisa and where she went. This contemporary radio play, written by Eric Coble in 2002, takes the audience on a cruise through the criminal art world.
Tickets for the livestreamed, online show can be purchased at hgp.booktix.com.
For more information, call the Hamilton-Gibson Productions office at 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.