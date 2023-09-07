After a tough loss to open their 2023 season, the Wellsboro Hornets football team bounced back with a big win over the Muncy Indians where they escaped with a 14-13 to move to 1-1 on the year.
After a struggle against Montoursville on both sides of the ball in week one, the Hornets would put things together in Muncy with their defense allowing just two scores and runningback Ryder Bowen shouldering the load and scoring two touchdowns of his own.
Wellsboro’s first touchdown came late in the first, with the Wellsboro defense holding strong and forcing two punts in their first two appearances on the field.
Bowen would be the workhorse for Wellsboro and carried the ball down the field before capping things off with a one-yard plunge to go up 7-0.
After not putting much together early, the Muncy offense would start to get things rolling as they drove down the field on their next drive with standout Austin Johnson reaching the endzone on a four-yard run to even things up with just over 10 minutes left in the half.
Neither team would crack the goal line for the remainder of the half, and the game remained knotted heading into the third.
After the defense held tight for the Hornets throughout, Muncy would gain new life early in the second half, and Ladyn Wommer was able to stretch to the sideline and outrun the Wellsboro defense for a 37-yard score and give them their first lead of the night.
The Indians would fail to convert the extra point, which would prove to be their undoing later.
With the game on the line, it looked like the Wellsboro squad would respond immediately, as their next drive would eat the rest of the third quarter clock and part of the fourth as they drove down to the Indians’ two-yard line.
But a fumble would give Muncy the ball back deep in their territory and be an empty drive for the Wellsboro unit.
But the Hornet defense who suffocated Muncy all night would continue to stand tall and force a three-and-out punt deep in enemy territory as they regained possession at the Muncy 30.
With another crack at taking the lead, Wellsboro wouldn’t falter twice.
On fourth down, quarterback Will Gastrock would find Hayes Campbell for a 24-yard completion, and Bowen would dive in from one-yard out with just over seven minutes remaining to tie things up.
With the game on the line, Wellsboro kicker Johnathan Carl would split the uprights and give Wellsboro a late lead.
With the game on the line, the Wellsboro defense continued to hamper the Muncy offense and a late sack would seal the deal on the Hornets’ first win of the 2023 season.
Bowen was the star of the show for the Wellsboro offense, as the runningback toted the ball 26 times for 99 yards and scored both of his teams’ touchdowns in the process.
Gastrock and the passing attack struggled for much of the night but came up big when it mattered most with a big fourth-down conversion, but finished 4-11 for 91 yards and three interceptions while running for 57 yards as well.
Campbell was the lone receiver to record a catch, and the senior caught all four of Gastrock’s completions for 91 yards while recording four yards on the ground.
The biggest improvement for Wellsboro was on defense, as they held their opponent to just 13 points after allowing 49 in their season opener.
Bowen, who was the star on offense, did the same on defense, as he racked up a team-high eight tackles.
Campbell and Hayden Stevens added four tackles, Marek Mascho racked up five tackles, Lincoln DeCoursey had the game-sealing sack in the fourth, and Ethan Keane recorded an interception in a starkly improved effort from the Wellsboro squad.
They held Muncy to just 49 yards passing, forced two interceptions, and allowed just 129 yards on almost 30 carries.
That included holding standout running back for Muncy Johnson to only 44 yards on the day.
Wellsboro will now look to build on its positive momentum when they host the 2-0 Canton Warriors on Thursday, Sept. 3, with a 7 p.m. start.
The Canton Warriors are coming off a 42-13 win over Mansfield in their previous outing.