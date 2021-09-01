State police remind drivers of the following procedures to follow if they are stopped and not sure if the person is a police officer:
- Activate your four-way lights.
- Call 911 and inform them you are being stopped and inquire if it is actually a police officer.
- If you do not have service to call 911, drive to a well-lit area and/or public location where other people would be present.
The Town of Independence Police Department added these tips to their Facebook post:
- If a 911 dispatcher cannot confirm that you are being pulled over by a police officer, stay on the line with the dispatcher, and ask for police assistance. Drive carefully to a safe place, such as a local police department.
- Do not provide personal documents – driver’s license, insurance information or other documents — to someone who you suspect of being a police impersonator.
- If you are issued documents that may be suspicious, contact the issuing agency about their legitimacy
- Report anything suspicious to police immediately.