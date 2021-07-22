Free DiscoverE! day camp programs for children 3-12 at Kinzua Bridge State Park are filling up fast.
DiscoverE! encourages children to learn more about the world in which we live by getting outdoors to Explore, Experience and Enjoy the opportunities in our state parks. Activities vary by program but most will include games, crafts, guided hikes and habitat explorations.
The Outdoor Explorers program for children ages 6-8 is currently full, but there is still space available for the following programs:
Penn’s Adventurers (ages 9-12) — Thursday July 29 and Friday July 30, 9 a.m.-noon): Join us in exploring opportunities for adventure at Kinzua Bridge State Park. On Thursday, we will investigate the world of birds, learning what makes birds unique as we search the park for feathered friends. Friday will provide opportunities for campers to hone their outdoor skills including activities like geocaching and archery.
Hike ‘n Seekers (ages 4-5) — Monday, Aug. 2, (9-11 a.m.): Send your young learner on an insect investigation in this engaging half day program. Through songs, games and crafts we will learn about what makes insects unique. This program also includes a guided insect hike with park educators.
Registration is required as DiscoverE! Programs are limited to 10 campers and their guardians. To register, call Kinzua Bridge State Park at 814-778-5467 or email kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov.