The Coudersport Lady Falcons wrapped up another outstanding season on Saturday at home, barely falling to the Lady Marauders of Bishop Guilfoyle, 48-47.
The tone in the first half looked like it would come down to the wire, with both teams combining for 53 points.
It was a back and forth first quarter, as the Lady Falcons jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Lady Marauders went on a short 8-1 run to take their first lead of the game at 8-5. It was 12 all at the end of eight minutes.
Toward the end of a competitive second quarter, Bishop Guilfoyle built several multiple-possession leads at 24-18 and their biggest of the game, 28-21, before foul shots by Sarah Chambers and Roz Page cut the lead to three, 28-25, at the half.
It was part of an 8-0 scoring spurt that continued into the third quarter, as Liz Frame and Sarah Chambers both scored quickly to give Coudersport the lead back, 29-28.
Both teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter, but the Lady Marauders were able to grab a 42-36 lead heading to the fourth after a layup at the buzzer by Leah Homan.
The fourth quarter was as back and forth as it could get, as each team had an answer for nearly every basket.
Emma Chambers answered Homan’s layup and knocked down a big three-pointer to get the game back to one possession at 42-39.
Homan answered Emma with a basket of her own for a five-point lead, while
Sarah Chambers and Frame combined for three free throws to cut the lead to two.
Homan scored her third bucket in a row for another answer, but Roz Page scored an old-school three-point play on the other end as the Lady Falcons continued to chip away, 46-45.
On the ensuing possession, Coudersport forced a turnover and a foul, but both free throws were off the mark. An offensive rebound led to a three that missed, and Danielle Scipioni came up big for the Lady Marauders with a two to get the lead back to three, 48-45.
Sarah Chambers answered to set the final score, as Bishop Guilfoyle was then able to nearly run out the last minute with Coudersport having only two team fouls, needing five to send the Lady Marauders to the free throw line. They did so, and the first shot of the one-and-one was off the mark.
The Lady Falcons came up with the defensive rebound and brought the ball up the middle of the court, but Homan got a piece of the basketball and a last-second three-pointer was off the mark to end an extremely tight game and another remarkable year.
Sarah Chambers led all scorers for Coudersport with 17 while Frame added 11, Page seven, Isabel Porterfield six and three each for Sierra Myers and Emma Chambers.
For Bishop Guilfoyle, Homan led with a game-high 22 points while Teresa Haigh scored 18 and Danielle Scipioni six.
The Lady Falcons finish up their season with a record of 20-2, back-to-back D9 Championships which includes the fourth in five seasons as well as six-straight NTL titles.