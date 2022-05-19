The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians softball team (16-3) extended their win streak to six games over this past week as they collected a win on Saturday, May 14 as they traveled to Galeton to take on the Lady Tigers and to Coudersport on Tuesday, May 17 where they came away with two wins.
Against Galeton, the CV girls continued their torrent push through the season as they completely dominated the Lady Tigers in an 11-0 win, their fifth-straight contest of scoring nine or more runs.
In their next contest against the Coudersport Lady Falcons, the CV girls continued to use a mix of offense and stellar defense and pitching to pick up their sixth-straight win in an 18-1 route that saw CV’s Ruby Sherman pitch a nearly flawless game, allowing just two hits in four innings.
CV would come out of the gates on fire in the first inning, recording five runs in the frame to put Coudersport on their heels early.
They would follow up their offensive production with innings of three runs in both the second and third before closing the door on the Coudersport team in the fourth with another seven runs that ended the game early and gave the Lady Indians their 16th victory of the season.
Sherman would play hero on both offense and defense, as the Lady Indians’ standout would go four innings, allowing just two hits, one run, and striking out six batters in her dominant performance on the mound.
She would also lead the CV bats in the victory, collecting a team-high four hits with two RBIs and crossing the home plate twice in the win.
Maddie Millard would also collect two hits in just four innings, while also scoring a team-high four runs and knocking in two RBIs as well.
Both Katie Adams and Tabitha Piper would also record hits in the win with Adams adding a team-high three RBIs while scoring three times and Piper also added a run scored as well.
The Lady Indians currently sit with a 16-3 record in the 2022 season with just one game left on the schedule. They will face off in a rematch against the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties on Thursday, May 19 with a chance to enact revenge for one of their only three losses of the year.