Sister Jenny’s Summer Lawn Party will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Osceola to benefit her Outreach Food Pantry, located in Middlebury Center.
Advance tickets are available for the event, which will be held at Fell House, 7486 Route 49, Osceola. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person. Advance ticket reservations are requested to help organizers plan for the number of people attending.
Tickets are available from Patty Henneman at 570-439-7019 or United Christian Ministries, Inc. at 570-944-0106.
Organizers said a luncheon will be served and there will be entertainment by Pine Pitch A Capella and community talents.
The food pantry serves about 500 families in monthly distributions year-round.