Lawrenceville Borough Council met in special session June 21 to appoint a council member to fill the vacancy left with the resignation of Glenard (Eddie) Wetzel May 20.
Henry (Hank) Gontarz was appointed to the position with four positive votes and one negative vote from Councilwoman Cyndy Burrows. Questions from former council woman Kathryn Helgemo to Gontarz revealed that Gontarz has taken the borough computer to his home in an effort to gain access to the computer.
Helgemo asked Gontarz, “Are you 100% confident that you should have access to the financial records?”
Gontarz responded, “I can’t answer that.”
Gontarz must be sworn in before assuming the position. Borough Mayor Kris Davis can perform the swearing-in ceremony; however, Davis was not in attendance at the meeting.
Employee Ryan Brown was granted a $1 an hour raise increasing his wage from $14 to $15 per hour. Burrows opposed the raise, saying the council could not legally conduct business during a special meeting that was not on the agenda.
According to Act 65 of 2021, government agencies must post the agenda 24 hours in advance of the meeting. The agenda must list all items on which the board plans to take action or deliberate. Items may be added to the agenda, but require a majority vote of the board to amend the agenda. Emergency items can be added without a majority vote. Copies of the agenda must be provided to meeting attendees.
The original agenda, posted on the door of the meeting place, indicated the meeting was called to appoint a council member, appoint a treasurer and pay bills.
The agenda the board used during the meeting was different from the one posted. Listed on that agenda were the increase in pay for the employee, approval of temporary bathrooms at the Cinderella field, appointment of a councilmember and treasurer and as well as payment of bills. The public was not offered copies of either agenda.
Council approved the temporary bathrooms at the Cinderella ball field. The Cinderella bathrooms are not on borough property according to council president Gordon Chilson and can’t be used during the upcoming Mush Ball Tournament. Burrows voted against the action, saying there is no dollar amount attached to the action and there was not any consideration for temporary bathrooms during the Cinderella season.
Council also approved paying $1,420 to the Lawrence Township Police Department for services. Question then arose about payments to the Lawrenceville Fire Department. Helgemo said the borough is a month in arrears for fire department payments.
Other matters that came up at the meeting included the Cherry Street Park mulch purchase, plans to remove woody vegetation from the Tioga River dike on the south end of the borough, street sweeping, and report to the Department of Environmental Protection concerning chemicals that is due June 30.
The mulch has been ordered at a cost of $4,600. There are no plans to remove the woody vegetation, street sweeping was not discussed further and Engineer Jimmy Joe Carl continues to work on the report for DEP.
Resident Lucy Locey asked Chilson, “When are you resigning?”
Chilson responded by asking Locey, “What committee do you think should handle this?” and added, “I will have personnel review that.”
The borough is still without a water/sewer operator. Chilson said the list of potential operators will be shared with the council members. This is the second time the proposal to share the list was made.
Lawrenceville borough council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. July 5.